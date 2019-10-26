Join Brew City Crafters LLC and more than 60 crafters, artists & vendors as we return to the St. Francis Lion's Community Center (3476 East Howard Avenue) for the Third Annual Candy Corn Craft Fair.

We will have woodworking, photography, textile crafts, jewelry, food vendors, home goods / decor, health & beauty, fashion and much more!

This is a family-friendly hybrid show that mixes an art, craft and vendor fair with Trick or Treating. There will also be a caricature artist on hand all day as well! Dress up in your costume, bring the family and get a head start on some holiday shopping at this free-admission, free-parking event!

Special appearance: K9 Bane of the St. Francis Police Department

Event photographer: Laughlin Studio

The Candy Corn Craft Fair features 90% handmade items and 10% direct sales.