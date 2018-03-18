Third Coast Blues Collective's Fathers and Sons Show w/Koenig & Koenig, Liban & Liban, Koch & Koch (4pm)

Anodyne Coffee (Walker's Point) 224 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

THIRD COAST BLUES COLLECTIVE/ FATHERS AND SONS SHOW-- SUNDAY, MARCH 18TH 4PM-7PM

4:00pm $15

Very special (and early) fathers and sons show!! Koenig & Koenig, Liban & Liban, Koch & Koch- it's not a law firm, it's the start of an incredible late afternoon of blues including Milwaukee Blues masters and coincidentally, fathers and sons- Greg and Dylan Koch, Jim and Matt Liban, Kurt and Andrew Koenig!

Third Coast Blues Collective is a loosely affiliated group of musicians bound by friendship, mutual respect, and a love of blues and roots music.

We present unique combinations of the best blues talent from SE Wisconsin and Chicago in performances that deliver exceptional quality, excitement, and energy.

View Map
