Third Coast Blues Collective's Fathers and Sons Show w/Koenig & Koenig, Liban & Liban, Koch & Koch (4pm)

THIRD COAST BLUES COLLECTIVE/ FATHERS AND SONS SHOW-- SUNDAY, MARCH 18TH 4PM-7PM

$15.00

4:00pm $15

Very special (and early) fathers and sons show!! Koenig & Koenig, Liban & Liban, Koch & Koch- it's not a law firm, it's the start of an incredible late afternoon of blues including Milwaukee Blues masters and coincidentally, fathers and sons- Greg and Dylan Koch, Jim and Matt Liban, Kurt and Andrew Koenig!

Third Coast Blues Collective is a loosely affiliated group of musicians bound by friendship, mutual respect, and a love of blues and roots music.

We present unique combinations of the best blues talent from SE Wisconsin and Chicago in performances that deliver exceptional quality, excitement, and energy.