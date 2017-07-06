Third Coast Blues Genes: Jim & Matt Liban, Greg & Dylan Koch, and Andrew & Kurt Koenig (4pm)

Event time: 4-7pm

THIRD COAST BLUES COLLECTIVE

Sun Jul 30 2017 4:00pm @ 224 W. Bruce Street Milwaukee $15

$15/ or $20 for loving couples at the door.

Very special (and early) fathers and sons show!! Koenig & Koenig, Liban & Liban, Koch & Koch- it's not a law firm, it's the start of an incredible afternoon of blues including Milwaukee Blues masters and coincidentally, fathers and sons- Greg and Dylan Koch, Jim and Matt Liban, Kurt and Andrew Koenig!

Third Coast Blues Collective is a loosely affiliated group of musicians bound by friendship, mutual respect, and a love of blues and roots music. We present unique combinations of the best blues talent from SE Wisconsin and Chicago in performances that deliver exceptional quality, excitement, and energy.

http://3cbc.org/

advance tickets available here--

https://anodynecoffee.com/shop/shop/3rdcoastblues/

