Third Coast Blues Genes: Jim & Matt Liban, Greg & Dylan Koch, and Andrew & Kurt Koenig (4pm)

Anodyne Coffee (Walker's Point) 224 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Event time: 4-7pm
THIRD COAST BLUES COLLECTIVE
$15/ or $20 for loving couples at the door.
Very special (and early) fathers and sons show!! Koenig & Koenig, Liban & Liban, Koch & Koch- it's not a law firm, it's the start of an incredible afternoon of blues including Milwaukee Blues masters and coincidentally, fathers and sons- Greg and Dylan Koch, Jim and Matt Liban, Kurt and Andrew Koenig!
Third Coast Blues Collective is a loosely affiliated group of musicians bound by friendship, mutual respect, and a love of blues and roots music. We present unique combinations of the best blues talent from SE Wisconsin and Chicago in performances that deliver exceptional quality, excitement, and energy.
http://3cbc.org/
advance tickets available here--
https://anodynecoffee.com/shop/shop/3rdcoastblues/
