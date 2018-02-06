Three Bridges Park Survey-Get PUMPed!

Urban Ecology Center - Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215

Do you ever wonder how people use the green spaces we restore and monitor? Help us find out! Join the Park Use Monitoring Program (PUMP)! All are welcome on the survey (1-hour, 1-mile route). Wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather. Surveys will be cancelled if temperature with wind chill is below 10°.

Tue., Feb. 6 | 11am - noon

For adults | Free - donations appreciated

Outdoors/Fitness, Volunteers
