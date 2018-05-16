Thunder From Down Under

Google Calendar - Thunder From Down Under - 2018-05-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Thunder From Down Under - 2018-05-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Thunder From Down Under - 2018-05-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Thunder From Down Under - 2018-05-16 19:00:00

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Australia’s HOTTEST export – Thunder From Down Under – returns to Milwaukee for the perfect night outback!  Bringing chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines, cheeky humor and boy-next-door charm that’s irresistible. Each sexy performer embodies a different fantasy and brings it to life, turning the wildest fantasies into reality.  This type of show is a fully interactive experience!

Info
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Thunder From Down Under - 2018-05-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Thunder From Down Under - 2018-05-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Thunder From Down Under - 2018-05-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Thunder From Down Under - 2018-05-16 19:00:00