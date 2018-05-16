Thunder From Down Under
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Australia’s HOTTEST export – Thunder From Down Under – returns to Milwaukee for the perfect night outback! Bringing chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines, cheeky humor and boy-next-door charm that’s irresistible. Each sexy performer embodies a different fantasy and brings it to life, turning the wildest fantasies into reality. This type of show is a fully interactive experience!
Live Music/Performance