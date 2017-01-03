Thursday Nights Light The Domes

Event time: 6-9pm

Thursday nights will be a little brighter at The Domes this winter.

Light shows set to pre-recorded music will be featured every Thursday evening, from Jan. 19­–March 30, until 9 p.m. In addition to the extended hours on Thursdays during the garden train show, special events are planned for the last Thursday of the month, January–March. The Mitchell Park Domes is located at 524 S. Layton Blvd.

Jan. 26, from 6–9 p.m., Bizarre Bazaar will fill the lobby with a mixed marketplace. An eclectic array of artists, makers, and vendors will offer a variety of wares, food, and entertainment in this unusual bazaar experience.

Feb. 23, from 6–9 p.m., Viva Las Vegas Night will bring all things “Elvis” to The Domes. Visitors are encouraged to wear their best Elvis-inspired attire and to try their luck at Vegas-style carnival games. An Elvis impersonator will perform from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Specialty drinks and Elvis’s favorite banana-and-peanut-butter sandwiches will be available for purchase.

March 30, from 6–9 p.m., mARTch MADNESS, a one-night gallery event will come to The Domes. Local artists working in a variety of media will show and sell their art. Highlighting the night will be a fashion show with costume designs inspired by the three domes. The night also offers a coloring station for artists of all ages. Wine and other beverage and food items will be available for purchase.

Regular Domes admission for adults age 18 and over is $7; Milwaukee County Seniors with ID, persons with disabilities, students of any age with ID, and youth age 6–17, $5; children 5 and under, free.

For more information on The Domes, call (414) 257-5611 or visit countyparks.com.