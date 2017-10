The Pitch Project is pleased to present Tick | Tock | Rifts an exhibition by London-based wife and husband team Andrea Jespersen and Ben Woodeson with an opening with a reception from 2-5 pm on March 19, 2017. Tick | Tock | Rifts features sculpture, photography, drawing and video that was all conceived and produced within the last six months during Andrea Jespersen and Ben Woodeson’s current Artist-in-Residence Fellowship in Roswell, New Mexico. Tick | Tock | Rifts is the second two-person exhibition by London-based wife and husband team Jespersen and Woodeson. Their first two-person exhibition was The Science of Superheroes in 2004 at Overgaden – Copenhagen, Denmark. Although the two artists work with divergent sensibilities the theme of fragility is the meeting point for their artwork at The Pitch Project. Fragility in all senses of the word, both on a micro and macro level. Woodeson work directly addresses the fragility of the individual body and the physical artwork simultaneously while Jespersen attentions focus on fragility in human existence collectively and what it means to grasp as a mental process and a physical one activity.