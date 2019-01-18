Tierra Herida/Wounded Earth: Printmaking from the Americas
Walker's Point Center for the Arts 839 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Tierra Herrida is a panorama of contemporary printmaking in the Americas—46 artists from 20 countries explore the theme of mining from colonial times to the present.
Opening reception January 18th 5pm-9pm
Winter Gallery Night & Day
- Small program begins at 6pm
- Gallery Tues–Sat, noon–5 pm
Visual Arts