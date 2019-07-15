Time Travel Adventure at Old World Wisconsin

Kids! Grab a grown up and bring them back in time! Pairs of kids and their adults will travel across the site from the 1840s to 1910s as they help with wood stove cooking, meet heritage farm animals, and try their hand as an apprentice in a fun-filled day of play, questions, and stories.

Note: Each youth camper must be accompanied by a registered adult camper. For kids entering grade 1 through grade 3.

Advanced registration required.

Cost: $55 per camper