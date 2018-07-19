Tom Frank Author Visit

Meet Thomas Frank, author of "Rendezvous with Oblivion: Reports from a Sinking Society." Frank is a political analyst, historian, author, and journalist who will read from "Rendezvous from Oblivion," take questions from the audience, and sign copies of his new book.

Frank is the author of "Listen, Liberal, or Whatever Happened to the Party of the People," "Pity the Billionaire: The Hard-Times Swindle and the Unlikely Comeback of the Right," "The Wrecking Crew: How Conservatives Rule," and "What's the Matter with Kansas?: How Conservatives Won the Heart of America." A former columnist for The Wall Street Journal and Harper's, Frank is the founding editor of The Baffler and writes regularly for The Guardian. He lives outside Washington, D.C.

This event is co-sponsored with Boswell Book Company. A representative from Boswell's will be on hand to sell copies of Mr. Frank's books.