Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers have only releasedtwo albums over the last 15 years, but it’s easy enough to see why: Petty hasnever been one to bite his tongue about his frustrations with the recordindustry. That may also explain why Petty has sounded so completely unconcernedwith scoring another “I Won’t Back Down”-sized hit. 2010’s Mojo and 2014’s Hypnotic Eyeare two of his bluesiest records yet, but both pack a punch: With its edging,psychedelic trappings, Hypnotic Eyein particular sounds like the work of a man with something to prove. It earnedPetty a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album. No stranger to Summerfest, Pettyreturns to the former Marcus Amphitheater for another pair of headlining shows,with outlaw country enthusiast Chris Stapleton opening each night. (AlsoThursday, July 6.)