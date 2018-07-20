** Opening Reception is Friday July 20 5pm - 9pm **

also Saturday July 21 11am - 5pm

Tom Shelton: The Fruits of Analysis

The David Barnett Gallery is proud to present new work by artist, Tom Shelton. Presenting large-scale paintings of fruit and conceptual drawings, plus earlier paintings of nature. Shelton creates analytical artworks that are innovative and visually captivating- a hybrid of science and art. Shelton is included in the collection of the Smithsonian Institute in Washington D.C.

For more information please call (414) 271-5058 or write inquiries@davidbarnettgallery.com

On view through October 13, 2018

Gallery Hours: Tue-Fri 11am - 5:30 pm ; Sat 11am - 5pm