Tom Weiland as Dean Martin (3pm)

The Suburban Bourbon (Muskego) S76 W17745 Janesville Road, City of Muskego, Wisconsin 53150

Tom Weiland as Dean Martin Live from Las Vegas. Tom brings the comedic presence and the crooning voice of Dean Martin to this spectacular tribute to The King of Cool. Tickets can be purchased at www.screaminpromotions.com, and are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Food and beverage available for purchase at the venue.

