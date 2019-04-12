★7PM SHOW - SOLD OUT - LOW TICKET ALERT FOR 9:30PM SHOW ★

Tom Segura

Take It Down Tour

2 SHOWS Friday, April 12

Early Show - Doors Open 6PM / Show 7PM - SOLD OUT

Late Show - Doors Open 9PM / Show 9:30PM

The Riverside Theater

Tom Segura has quickly become one of Hollywood’s most in demand and highly regarded talents. He is best known for his three Netflix specials, Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories(2016), and Completely Normal (2014). Paste Magazine described him as, “…having a natural and capable storytelling ability, one that lifts his narratives out of average anecdote fare and plants them firmly in hilarious ground.” Additionally, his hit podcast Your Mom’s House which he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, was a finalist for Best Comedy Podcast at the Stitcher Awards and profiled by VICE.