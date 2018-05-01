Torch Singer Tuesdays

Like to Sing? Join us at beautiful Be Sound Music Studio May 1st to June 5th to participate in a workshop for solo singers. Led by acclaimed vocalist and instructor Julie Brandenburg, This six week workshop will culminate in a performance by participants. You will sharpen your vocal techniques, improve your style, and have fun sharing vocal music with others. The workshop is $80 for for 6 weeks, $20 per night. Spaces are limited so reserve yours today.