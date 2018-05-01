Torch Singer Tuesdays

Be Sound Music Studio 2407 N. Maryland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Like to Sing? Join us at beautiful Be Sound Music Studio May 1st to June 5th to participate in a workshop for solo singers. Led by acclaimed vocalist and instructor Julie Brandenburg, This six week workshop will culminate in a performance by participants. You will sharpen your vocal techniques, improve your style, and have fun sharing vocal music with others. The workshop is $80 for for 6 weeks, $20 per night. Spaces are limited so reserve yours today.

Be Sound Music Studio 2407 N. Maryland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Concerts, Live Music/Performance, Workshops / Classes / Groups
414-477-9251
