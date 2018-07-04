Tosa Tonight Summer Concert Series: Chicago Rewired* w/The Radio Rosies (6pm)

Froedtert Hospital & the Medical College of Wisconsin presents Tosa Tonight’s 2018 Concert Series.

Since 2000, The Tosa Tonight Summer Concert Series is family-friendly and provided free of charge to residents of Wauwatosa and the surrounding communities at the Rotary Performance Pavilion in Hart Park.

Organized to grow a stronger sense of community through entertainment while also helping to raise money and awareness for Hart Park improvements, Tosa Tonight, Inc. is a non-profit organization, produced by a volunteer committee of dedicated Wauwatosa-area residents. We bring local, national, and international talent together to perform for and enrich our community. Delicious food and beverages are available at great prices through local Wauwatosa restaurants vending on site. Opening acts begin at 6:00PM with the main act at 7:30 PM. Concerts are held rain or shine, but may be cancelled due to severe weather. Visit us at TosaTonight.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. Tosa Tonight and the following Presenting Sponsors are pleased to announce the following artists that will perform during the 2018 Season:

Wednesday, July 4th:

The Wauwatosa Civic Celebration presents Chicago Rewired*, with guests The Radio Rosies