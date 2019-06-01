Join us for our 10th anniversary season! The Tosa Farmers Market is an open-air market in the heart of the Tosa Village, featuring 45 of the top farmers and food producers in the region. The market is stocked with a first-class mix of produce, plants, cut flowers, bread and baked goods, award-winning cheese, coffee, waffles, popsicles, meat and poultry, and prepared breakfast and dinner items. Plus, you'll find a Makers Market, with a juried group of local artisans and artists, the first Saturday of each month. The market also features live music, 8:30 am Yoga at the Market, and a popular Power of Produce (PoP) program, with free $1 tokens to young shoppers ages 5-12. Open Saturdays, 8 am to noon, June 1 to October 12.