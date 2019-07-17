Tosa Tonight: JC Brooks w/Lex Allen (6pm)

Tosa Tonight Summer Concert Series brings live music and entertainment to thousands of people every year! June 12 - Aug. 21.

BUILDING A STRONG COMMUNITY THROUGH MUSIC: Join your neighbors for evenings of fantastic music under the stars, featuring local, national, and international talent. Your food and beverage purchases from our local sponsors help raise money for the ongoing non-profit operation of the Rotary Performance Pavilion – home of the Tosa Tonight Summer Concert Series. Music starts at 6:00pm – Concerts are held rain or shine, but may be cancelled due to lightning or severe weather. Go to our website for specific concert information: https://tosatonight.com/schedule/

Firefly Realty presents JC Brooks, with guest Lex Allen.

JC Brooks makes soul-infused dance music that is energetic and kinetically charged.

Their soul mashup version of Wilco’s “I’m Trying to Break Your Heart” was a nationwide

jam released by Bloodshot Records as JC Brooks & the Uptown Sound. After two

critically acclaimed albums, they have dropped “the Uptown Sound” from the name, but

continue with the post punk, funky soul force and have become a powerful live touring

band.

https://jcbrooksband.com/

https://www.facebook.com/JCBrooksBand/

https://www.instagram.com/jcbrooksband/

https://twitter.com/jcbrooksband

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKxm-sV_BoOguy6eNNmjPMA

Based out of Milwaukee, WI, and the 2019 WAMI Artist of the Year, Lex Allen, is a Soul Pop singer/songwriter that connects all ages, genders, genres and races at his over-the-top emotional roller-coaster of a live show. Lex creates musical space for those who need something to help through the hurt and connects with those who need to hear something inspiring to help them see their self-worth.

https://www.theofficiallex.com/

https://www.facebook.com/TheOfficialLex/

https://www.instagram.com/theofficiallex/?hl=en

https://twitter.com/theofficiallex?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/user/theofficiallex17