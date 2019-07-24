Tosa Tonight: The Foxies, with guests Brett Newski and The No Tomorrow (6pm)

Tosa Tonight Summer Concert Series brings live music and entertainment to thousands of people every year! June 12 - Aug. 21.

BUILDING A STRONG COMMUNITY THROUGH MUSIC: Join your neighbors for evenings of fantastic music under the stars, featuring local, national, and international talent. Your food and beverage purchases from our local sponsors help raise money for the ongoing non-profit operation of the Rotary Performance Pavilion – home of the Tosa Tonight Summer Concert Series. Music starts at 6:00pm – Concerts are held rain or shine, but may be cancelled due to lightning or severe weather. Go to our website for specific concert information: https://tosatonight.com/schedule/

88Nine Radio Milwaukee presents The Foxies, with guests Brett Newski and The No Tomorrow.

The Foxies are a four-piece alternative rock band based in Nashville, TN and led by the charismatic frontwoman, Julia Bullock. Featured on “NOW That’s What I Call Music: 63”, The Foxies are quickly becoming Nashville favorites, with performances at Bonnaroo 2018, Live On The Green 2018, and High Watt.

Known as the first band ever to be kicked out of Wal-Mart for playing an illegal show, Brett Newski & The No Tomorrow bring a 90's alternative sound across America this fall. Newski has played over 1,200 shows on every continent except Antarctica. Most recently, he's been supporting Violent Femmes, PIXIES, Chuck Ragan, and The New Pornographers in the US.

