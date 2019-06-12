TOSA TONIGHT FREE SUMMER CONCERT SPONSORED BY FROEDTERT & THE MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN

Tosa Tonight Summer Concert Series brings live music and entertainment to thousands of people every year!

BUILDING A STRONG COMMUNITY THROUGH MUSIC: Join your neighbors for evenings of fantastic music under the stars, featuring local, national, and international talent. Your food and beverage purchases from our local sponsors help raise money for the ongoing non-profit operation of the Rotary Performance Pavilion – home of the Tosa Tonight Summer Concert Series. Music starts at 6:00pm – Concerts are held rain or shine, but may be cancelled due to lightning or severe weather. Go to our website for specific concert information: https://tosatonight.com/schedule/