Tosa Tonight: Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts w/Kelly Steward (6pm)

Tosa Tonight Summer Concert Series brings live music and entertainment to thousands of people every year! June 12 - Aug. 21.

BUILDING A STRONG COMMUNITY THROUGH MUSIC: Join your neighbors for evenings of fantastic music under the stars, featuring local, national, and international talent. Your food and beverage purchases from our local sponsors help raise money for the ongoing non-profit operation of the Rotary Performance Pavilion – home of the Tosa Tonight Summer Concert Series. Music starts at 6:00pm – Concerts are held rain or shine, but may be cancelled due to lightning or severe weather. Go to our website for specific concert information: https://tosatonight.com/schedule/

Wauwatosa Rotary Foundation Inc. presents Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts, with guest Kelly Steward.

For Miles Nielsen, every experience, every conversation, every dream is a potential song in the making. A captivating wordsmith, instrumentalist, and creator of hooks – rare indeed, but present in the person of Miles Nielsen. There are very few people writing music that make you immediately wish there was "more"- another song to make you turn up the volume, another nugget of melody or lyric that you can find some part of to make your own.

https://www.milesnielsen.com/

https://www.facebook.com/milesnielsenmusic/

https://www.instagram.com/therustedhearts/

https://twitter.com/MilesNielsen

https://www.youtube.com/user/rotownrecordings/feed

Kelly Steward is a Midwestern American singer, songwriter and recording artist hailing from Rockford, IL. Her haunting indie-flavored neo-traditional country meditations are a favorite in this area of the country, a grass-roots musical movement from the state that brought you Wilco.

https://www.kellysteward.com/

https://www.facebook.com/kellystewardmusic/

https://instagram.com/kjsteward/

https://youtu.be/faSaqw_CUWw