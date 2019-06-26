Tosa Tonight: Roanoke w/The Ryann Lyn Band (6pm)

Tosa Tonight Summer Concert Series brings live music and entertainment to thousands of people every year! June 12 - Aug. 21.

BUILDING A STRONG COMMUNITY THROUGH MUSIC: Join your neighbors for evenings of fantastic music under the stars, featuring local, national, and international talent. Your food and beverage purchases from our local sponsors help raise money for the ongoing non-profit operation of the Rotary Performance Pavilion – home of the Tosa Tonight Summer Concert Series. Music starts at 6:00pm – Concerts are held rain or shine, but may be cancelled due to lightning or severe weather. Go to our website for specific concert information: https://tosatonight.com/schedule/

Maxie’s | Blue’s Egg | Story Hill BKC presents Roanoke, with guests The Ryann Lyn Band.

Roanoke is a rising Folk/Americana band based out of Nashville, TN. Lead by Joey

Beesley and Taylor Dupuis, the two come together to create rich harmonies and

unforgettable songs of love, heartbreak, and exploration. Joined by band

members Zach Nowak, and Kyle Breese, they use their undeniable musical

chemistry to create a unique and captivating sound full of cultural influences, roots

instrumentation, and catchy, memorable melodies.

http://www.roanokeband.com/

https://www.facebook.com/roanoketheband

http://instagram.com/roanoke_music

https://twitter.com/Roanoke_Music

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_cW4-qgTCw

Wauwatosa’s very own The Ryann Lyn Band (RLB) offers a unique blend of musical ability that is sure to engage any crowd. Playing a variety of hits from yesterday to today with roots in classic rock, country and pop, The RLB injects original music written by 15-year-old virtuoso Ryann Lyn that is true to the band’s influences. The RLB includes veteran players who have been playing SE Wisconsin for decades and features smooth harmonies, excellent instrumentation and an upbeat vibe that makes you want to sing and dance along.

www.ryannlynband.com

https://www.facebook.com/The-Ryann-Lyn-Band-2010785459197054/

https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/ryannlynband/