Tosa Tonight: Chicago Rewired w/Radio Radio (6pm)

Tosa Tonight Summer Concert Series brings live music and entertainment to thousands of people every year! June 12 - Aug. 21.

BUILDING A STRONG COMMUNITY THROUGH MUSIC: Join your neighbors for evenings of fantastic music under the stars, featuring local, national, and international talent. Your food and beverage purchases from our local sponsors help raise money for the ongoing non-profit operation of the Rotary Performance Pavilion – home of the Tosa Tonight Summer Concert Series. Music starts at 6:00pm – Concerts are held rain or shine, but may be cancelled due to lightning or severe weather. Go to our website for specific concert information: https://tosatonight.com/schedule/

The Wauwatosa Civic Celebration presents Chicago Rewired, with guests Radio Radio.

Chicago Rewired – The Premier Chicago Tribute Band – is a tribute to “Chicago®”, one of the longest running and most successful pop/rock groups in history. The band comprises a unique blend of talented and seasoned musicians joining forces with the common goal of accurately replicating the timeless music of “Chicago®”, the soundtrack to great memories for so many people.

*Fireworks to follow immediately after band.

http://www.chicagorewired.com/

https://www.facebook.com/chicagorewired/

https://www.instagram.com/chicagorewired/?hl=en

https://twitter.com/chicagorewired?lang=en

Straight from a vinyl and cassette collection of the new wave era, 1977 through the mid-80’s. Radio Radio is a band of top musicians playing songs no other band is covering, and in a way that makes you feel you are seeing and hearing the real thing live for the first time. Artists like The Clash, English Beat/General Public, Duran Duran, New Order, Elvis Costello & The Attractions, Psychedelic Furs, INXS, The Cure, Devo, Joy Division, Missing Persons, Flock of Seagulls, and a flock of B-sides and one-hit new-wave wonders.

http://www.radioradiomilwaukee.com/

https://www.facebook.com/radioradiomke/

https://www.instagram.com/radioradiomke/