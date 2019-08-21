Tosa Tonight: Scott Mulvahill w/Paper Holland (6pm)

Tosa Tonight Summer Concert Series brings live music and entertainment to thousands of people every year! June 12 - Aug. 21.

BUILDING A STRONG COMMUNITY THROUGH MUSIC: Join your neighbors for evenings of fantastic music under the stars, featuring local, national, and international talent. Your food and beverage purchases from our local sponsors help raise money for the ongoing non-profit operation of the Rotary Performance Pavilion – home of the Tosa Tonight Summer Concert Series. Music starts at 6:00pm – Concerts are held rain or shine, but may be cancelled due to lightning or severe weather. Go to our website for specific concert information: https://tosatonight.com/schedule/

Yelp Milwaukee presents Scott Mulvahill, with guests Paper Holland.

Featured this past February on NPR’s Tiny Desk, Scott Mulvahill got his professional start by playing and touring with Kentucky Thunder, the Grammy-Award winning band led by American music icon Ricky Skaggs. From his time in Nashville, Scott has shared the stage with some of the greatest artists of modern music: Alison Kraus, Brad Paisley, Peter Frampton, and Emmylou Harris. Scott has since grown into his own sound, and is touring in support of his new EP “Top of the Stairs”.

http://www.scottmulvahill.com/

https://www.facebook.com/ScottMulvahill

http://instagram.com/scottmulvahill

https://twitter.com/ScottMulvahill

https://www.youtube.com/user/ScottMulvahill/videos

Drawing from the pop sensibility of acts like Death Cab For Cutie, the sparkling guitars of The Cure and the mild experimentalism of Tame Impala, Paper Holland create rhythmic and driving music with elegant horn arrangements, memorable hooks and skillful musicianship.

https://www.paperholland.com/

https://www.facebook.com/PaperHolland/

http://instagram.com/paperholland

https://twitter.com/PaperHolland

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIv0o254aFo4wgnq5VZ7Zw