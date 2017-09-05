Total Wine & More Bourbon Tasting

Event time: 3pm-6pm

September is Bourbon Month at Total Wine & More in Brookfield! During its weekend tasting, Sept. 16 and 17 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., Total Wine will feature tastings of select bourbons, including Knob Creek and Basil Hayden. Want to learn more about bourbons? Total Wine’s expert staff will be on hand to discuss the flavors and unique attributes of different bourbons.

Every weekend, Total Wine offers a special beer, wine or spirits tasting from its selection of more than 8,000 bottles of wine, 3,000 spirits and 2,500 beers available in store.

Price: Free