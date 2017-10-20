Total Wine & More Weekend Tasting Featuring Amici Cellars

The Total Wine & More Brookfield store’s staff loves wine. One of their favorites comes from Napa Valley – Amici Cellars. During its regular weekend tasting, October 20 to 22, Total Wine & More will feature four wines from this special winery – Amici Cabernet Sauvignon, Amici Chardonnay, No Curfew by Amici Red Blend and Olema Pinot Noir.

Tastings will be available from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. Every weekend, Total Wine offers a special beer, wine or spirits tasting from its selection of more than 8,000 bottles of wine, 3,000 spirits and 2,500 beers available in store.