Total Wine & More Weekend Tasting Featuring Griffon Vault Vodka

Event time: 12pm-3pm

Total Wine & More will feature Milwaukee’s own Griffon Vault Vodka during its weekend tasting, Sept. 2 from 12 – 3 p.m.

Griffon Vault Vodka is premium boxed vodka from Milwaukee-based Griffon Brands, LLC. Griffon Vodka is 5-times distilled and comes in a box made from 100% recycled material.

Price: Free