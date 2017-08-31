Total Wine & More Weekend Tasting Featuring Griffon Vault Vodka

Google Calendar - Total Wine & More Weekend Tasting Featuring Griffon Vault Vodka - 2017-09-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Total Wine & More Weekend Tasting Featuring Griffon Vault Vodka - 2017-09-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Total Wine & More Weekend Tasting Featuring Griffon Vault Vodka - 2017-09-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Total Wine & More Weekend Tasting Featuring Griffon Vault Vodka - 2017-09-02 00:00:00

Total Wine & More in Brookfield 17300 W Bluemound Rd Suite 200, Brookfield, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53045

Event time: 12pm-3pm

Total Wine & More will feature Milwaukee’s own Griffon Vault Vodka during its weekend tasting, Sept. 2 from 12 – 3 p.m.

 

Griffon Vault Vodka is premium boxed vodka from Milwaukee-based Griffon Brands, LLC. Griffon Vodka is 5-times distilled and comes in a box made from 100% recycled material. 

Price: Free

Info
Total Wine & More in Brookfield 17300 W Bluemound Rd Suite 200, Brookfield, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53045 View Map
Misc. Events
Google Calendar - Total Wine & More Weekend Tasting Featuring Griffon Vault Vodka - 2017-09-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Total Wine & More Weekend Tasting Featuring Griffon Vault Vodka - 2017-09-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Total Wine & More Weekend Tasting Featuring Griffon Vault Vodka - 2017-09-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Total Wine & More Weekend Tasting Featuring Griffon Vault Vodka - 2017-09-02 00:00:00