Total Wine & More Weekend Tasting Featuring Top Wines of 2017

Total Wine & More will feature four of its top wines of 2017 during the Brookfield store’s weekend tasting, October 13-15. Total Wine & More releases its list of the top 20 wines each September. This year, the selections ranged across numerous regions and varieties. During the weekend tasting, guests will have the opportunity to try the Josh Cellars Family Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Tesora della Regina Pinot Grigio, ReLusso Rosso Frizzante and the Valserrano Rioja Crianza.

Tastings will be available from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. Every weekend, Total Wine offers a special beer, wine or spirits tasting from its selection of more than 8,000 bottles of wine, 3,000 spirits and 2,500 beers available in store.

To read the full Top Wines of 2017 list, visit http://www.totalwine.com/top-20-wines-of-2017.