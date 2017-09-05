Total Wine & More Weekend Wine Tasting

Event time: 12pm-6pm

Total Wine & More will feature a variety of South American wines during its weekend tasting, Sept. 8 and 9 from 12 – 6 p.m. Every weekend, Total Wine offers a special beer, wine or spirits tasting from its selection of more than 8,000 bottles of wine, 3,000 spirits and 2,500 beers available in store.

Price: Free