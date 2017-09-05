Total Wine & More Welcomes MobCraft for Tasting
Total Wine & More in Brookfield 17300 W Bluemound Rd Suite 200, Brookfield, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53045
Event time: 4pm
Local Milwaukee craft beer is here to stay, and on Friday, Sept. 22 at 4 p.m., Total Wine & More in Brookfield is welcoming MobCraft Brewery owner, Henry Schwartz for a tasting of his crowd-sourced brews. This is your chance to learn more about the brewery and its beers direct from one of the founders.
Every weekend, Total Wine offers a special beer, wine or spirits tasting from its selection of more than 8,000 bottles of wine, 3,000 spirits and 2,500 beers available in store.
Price: Free