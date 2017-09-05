Total Wine & More Welcomes MobCraft for Tasting

Event time: 4pm

Local Milwaukee craft beer is here to stay, and on Friday, Sept. 22 at 4 p.m., Total Wine & More in Brookfield is welcoming MobCraft Brewery owner, Henry Schwartz for a tasting of his crowd-sourced brews. This is your chance to learn more about the brewery and its beers direct from one of the founders.

Price: Free