Tots in the Park is a parent, child participation program offered to pre-schoolers, ages 3-5 put on by the Kenosha County Division of Parks in collaboration with Pringle Nature Center.

Tots is offered on Monday mornings, 10 to11 a.m., weekly from June 18 to July 23 (check-in begins at 9:45 a.m.).

Every week, the program offers a different theme including nature and educational activities such as story time, crafts, and hands-on learning activities for you and your child to enjoy in the outside air.

There is a fee of $5 per session per child (discounts available for Pringle Nature Center members). Contact Pringle Nature Center to pre-register today!