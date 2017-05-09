"Tour Remodeling's Finest" At the 18th Annual Milwaukee NARI Tour of Remodeled Homes

×

Southeastern Wisconsin residents will have an opportunity to view 16 recently completed remodeling and home improvement projects fromMilwaukee NARI contractors. Projects range from bathroom remodels, to two-storyadditions, to whole house remodels. An added attraction for the 2017 Tour of Remodeled Homes is anopportunity to win one of two prize packages: a prize valued at $1,900 fromAble Kitchen & Bath Showroom and Kohler Co. that includes a stainlesssingle lever kitchen faucet with spray, a cast iron kitchen apron sink, atouchless foaming dispenser, and a charcoal wine glass drying rack. Or, a SunTunnel skylight from Velux, which includes delivery and installation.





The Tour of Remodeled Homes willfeature the following renovation projects:





Advantage Remodel:8725 Jackson Park Blvd.,Wauwatosa

Allen Kitchen & Bath: 8330 Jackson Park Blvd., Wauwatosa

Bartelt. The Remodeling Resource: 7832 Warren Ave., Wauwatosa

Callen Construction: S20 W27386Fenway Drive N, Waukesha

Cream City Construction: 6170 Washington Cir., Wauwatosa

Frozeâ€² Design Build, Inc.: 7815 North Boyd Way, Fox Point

J&J Contractors I: 6317 RootRiver Dr., Greendale

J&J Contractors I: 6030 Doyle St., Greendale

J&J Contractors I: S74 W13048 Courtland Ln., Muskego

S.J. Janis Company: 2444 N. 88th St., Wauwatosa

Klassen Remodeling & Design: 2123 N. 89th St., Wauwatosa

QRS Group: 810 S. 89th St., West Allis

Refined Renovations: 214 E. Beechwood Ct., Mequon

Renovations Group: 865 KurtisDr., Elm Grove

Story Hill Renovations: 2553 N. Swan Blvd., Wauwatosa

Angela Westmore, LLC: 4908 N. Woodburn St., Whitefish Bay