"Tour Remodeling's Finest" At the 18th Annual Milwaukee NARI Tour of Remodeled Homes

Google Calendar - "Tour Remodeling's Finest" At the 18th Annual Milwaukee NARI Tour of Remodeled Homes - 2017-05-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Tour Remodeling's Finest" At the 18th Annual Milwaukee NARI Tour of Remodeled Homes - 2017-05-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Tour Remodeling's Finest" At the 18th Annual Milwaukee NARI Tour of Remodeled Homes - 2017-05-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - "Tour Remodeling's Finest" At the 18th Annual Milwaukee NARI Tour of Remodeled Homes - 2017-05-21 00:00:00

Event time: 11am-4pm Sat and Sun

Price: $15 in advance, and $20 at the door of the projects, with proceeds benefiting the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation supporting cancer research. Through Fri., May 19, advance tickets can be purchased between 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Milwaukee NARI office, 11815 W. Dearbourn Ave. in Wauwatosa or online at www.MilwaukeeNARI.org.

Info
Museums & Tours
Google Calendar - "Tour Remodeling's Finest" At the 18th Annual Milwaukee NARI Tour of Remodeled Homes - 2017-05-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Tour Remodeling's Finest" At the 18th Annual Milwaukee NARI Tour of Remodeled Homes - 2017-05-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Tour Remodeling's Finest" At the 18th Annual Milwaukee NARI Tour of Remodeled Homes - 2017-05-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - "Tour Remodeling's Finest" At the 18th Annual Milwaukee NARI Tour of Remodeled Homes - 2017-05-21 00:00:00 Google Calendar - "Tour Remodeling's Finest" At the 18th Annual Milwaukee NARI Tour of Remodeled Homes - 2017-05-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Tour Remodeling's Finest" At the 18th Annual Milwaukee NARI Tour of Remodeled Homes - 2017-05-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Tour Remodeling's Finest" At the 18th Annual Milwaukee NARI Tour of Remodeled Homes - 2017-05-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - "Tour Remodeling's Finest" At the 18th Annual Milwaukee NARI Tour of Remodeled Homes - 2017-05-20 00:00:00