"Tour Remodeling's Finest" At the 18th Annual Milwaukee NARI Tour of Remodeled Homes

Southeastern Wisconsin residents will have an opportunity to view 16 recently completed remodeling and home improvement projects fromMilwaukee NARI contractors. Projects range from bathroom remodels, to two-storyadditions, to whole house remodels. An added attraction for the 2017 Tour of Remodeled Homes is anopportunity to win one of two prize packages: a prize valued at $1,900 fromAble Kitchen & Bath Showroom and Kohler Co. that includes a stainlesssingle lever kitchen faucet with spray, a cast iron kitchen apron sink, atouchless foaming dispenser, and a charcoal wine glass drying rack. Or, a SunTunnel skylight from Velux, which includes delivery and installation.
The Tour of Remodeled Homes willfeature the following renovation projects:
Advantage Remodel:8725 Jackson Park Blvd.,Wauwatosa
Allen Kitchen & Bath: 8330 Jackson Park Blvd., Wauwatosa
Bartelt. The Remodeling Resource: 7832 Warren Ave., Wauwatosa
Callen Construction: S20 W27386Fenway Drive N, Waukesha
Cream City Construction: 6170 Washington Cir., Wauwatosa
Frozeâ€² Design Build, Inc.: 7815 North Boyd Way, Fox Point
J&J Contractors I: 6317 RootRiver Dr., Greendale
J&J Contractors I: 6030 Doyle St., Greendale
J&J Contractors I: S74 W13048 Courtland Ln., Muskego
S.J. Janis Company: 2444 N. 88th St., Wauwatosa
Klassen Remodeling & Design: 2123 N. 89th St., Wauwatosa
QRS Group: 810 S. 89th St., West Allis
Refined Renovations: 214 E. Beechwood Ct., Mequon
Renovations Group: 865 KurtisDr., Elm Grove
Story Hill Renovations: 2553 N. Swan Blvd., Wauwatosa
Angela Westmore, LLC: 4908 N. Woodburn St., Whitefish Bay