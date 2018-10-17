Town Hall Discussion on Homelessness in Wisconsin

Community members are invited to a town hall meeting sponsored by the Wisconsin Coalition Against Homelessness (WCAH) to discuss strategies to end homelessness in Wisconsin, as well as to provide input on the WCAH Legislative/Budget Agenda and the elements contained within the Wisconsin Hope Act. The Hope Act is composed of a series of measures designed to prevent homelessness, make housing more affordable, and increase job opportunities for the 5,000+ Wisconsinites who experience homelessness on any given night. Additional information about the Hope Act and the Wisconsin Coalition Against Homelessness are available at http://wcahwi.org/.