'Toys for Tots' Weight Lifting Open House
Anyone who lifts weights, wants to improve their technique, or is interested in learning the benefits of strength training, is invited. Just bring in an unwrapped, new toy donation for our Toys for Tots barrel. Receive complimentary coaching from certified strength and conditioning professionals, and deadlift, squat and lift alongside others for a good cause.
