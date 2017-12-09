'Toys for Tots' Weight Lifting Open House

to Google Calendar - 'Toys for Tots' Weight Lifting Open House - 2017-12-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 'Toys for Tots' Weight Lifting Open House - 2017-12-09 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 'Toys for Tots' Weight Lifting Open House - 2017-12-09 10:00:00 iCalendar - 'Toys for Tots' Weight Lifting Open House - 2017-12-09 10:00:00

Rosencutter Ultra Fitness & Performance 8575 W. Forest Home Ave., Suite 60, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53228

Anyone who lifts weights, wants to improve their technique, or is interested in learning the benefits of strength training, is invited. Just bring in an unwrapped, new toy donation for our Toys for Tots barrel. Receive complimentary coaching from certified strength and conditioning professionals, and deadlift, squat and lift alongside others for a good cause.

Info
Rosencutter Ultra Fitness & Performance 8575 W. Forest Home Ave., Suite 60, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53228 View Map
Outdoors/Fitness
414-427-5200
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 'Toys for Tots' Weight Lifting Open House - 2017-12-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 'Toys for Tots' Weight Lifting Open House - 2017-12-09 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 'Toys for Tots' Weight Lifting Open House - 2017-12-09 10:00:00 iCalendar - 'Toys for Tots' Weight Lifting Open House - 2017-12-09 10:00:00