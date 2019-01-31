Tradecraft Trivia
SafeHouse Restaurant 779 North Front Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Description: Mrs. Moneypenny has all the answers, but do you? Test yourself at Spy Trivia at the SafeHouse every Thursday at 7:30pm. Good luck agents!
Specials include $3 Shots Special, $4 Tap, $5 House Wines.
Prizes include 1st Place: $30 SafeHouse Gift Card for their next mission, 2nd Place: $20 SafeHouse Gift Card for their next mission, Best Team Name: $10 SafeHouse Gift Card for their next mission.
Details: 7:30PM, every Thursday, Jan. 31-March 28.
Link: https://www.safe-house.com/events/details/3ff19d91-544e-4daa-acfb-a7e800ed3d44
Info
SafeHouse Restaurant 779 North Front Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map