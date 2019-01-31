Tradecraft Trivia

Google Calendar - Tradecraft Trivia - 2019-01-31 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tradecraft Trivia - 2019-01-31 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tradecraft Trivia - 2019-01-31 19:30:00 iCalendar - Tradecraft Trivia - 2019-01-31 19:30:00

SafeHouse Restaurant 779 North Front Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Description: Mrs. Moneypenny has all the answers, but do you? Test yourself at Spy Trivia at the SafeHouse every Thursday at 7:30pm. Good luck agents!

Specials include $3 Shots Special, $4 Tap, $5 House Wines.

Prizes include 1st Place: $30 SafeHouse Gift Card for their next mission, 2nd Place: $20 SafeHouse Gift Card for their next mission, Best Team Name: $10 SafeHouse Gift Card for their next mission.

Details: 7:30PM, every Thursday, Jan. 31-March 28.

Link: https://www.safe-house.com/events/details/3ff19d91-544e-4daa-acfb-a7e800ed3d44

Info
SafeHouse Restaurant 779 North Front Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Google Calendar - Tradecraft Trivia - 2019-01-31 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tradecraft Trivia - 2019-01-31 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tradecraft Trivia - 2019-01-31 19:30:00 iCalendar - Tradecraft Trivia - 2019-01-31 19:30:00 Google Calendar - Tradecraft Trivia - 2019-02-07 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tradecraft Trivia - 2019-02-07 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tradecraft Trivia - 2019-02-07 19:30:00 iCalendar - Tradecraft Trivia - 2019-02-07 19:30:00 Google Calendar - Tradecraft Trivia - 2019-02-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tradecraft Trivia - 2019-02-14 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tradecraft Trivia - 2019-02-14 19:30:00 iCalendar - Tradecraft Trivia - 2019-02-14 19:30:00 Google Calendar - Tradecraft Trivia - 2019-02-21 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tradecraft Trivia - 2019-02-21 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tradecraft Trivia - 2019-02-21 19:30:00 iCalendar - Tradecraft Trivia - 2019-02-21 19:30:00 Google Calendar - Tradecraft Trivia - 2019-02-28 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tradecraft Trivia - 2019-02-28 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tradecraft Trivia - 2019-02-28 19:30:00 iCalendar - Tradecraft Trivia - 2019-02-28 19:30:00