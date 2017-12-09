“Traditions to Remember” Bay View Historical Society Open House

The Bay View Historical Society presents “Traditions to Remember” on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 from 2-6pm at the Beulah Brinton House, 2590 South Superior Street, Milwaukee, , WI 53207. This event is free and open to the public. There will be beverages and snacks available and folks are encouraged to bring a camera for special photos with of kids/grandkids with Father Christmas!!

Events include:

• 2pm-Tales with Father Christmas with photo opportunities

• 3pm-Seasonal Stories by Jean Andrew

• 4pm-Sing-along Songs and carols with Gnorman the Gnome

• 5 pm. Hanukkah songs by Jim Winston

• Book signing of “KINNICKINNIC AVENUE, The Heart of Bay View” by Lisa Ann Jacobsen

• Bay View gifts available: historic posters, post cards, tote bags, walking tours, books, hats and more!

For information visit: http://www.bayviewhistoricalsociety.org/