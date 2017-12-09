“Traditions to Remember” Bay View Historical Society Open House
Beulah Brinton House 2590 S. Superior St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
The Bay View Historical Society presents “Traditions to Remember” on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 from 2-6pm at the Beulah Brinton House, 2590 South Superior Street, Milwaukee, , WI 53207. This event is free and open to the public. There will be beverages and snacks available and folks are encouraged to bring a camera for special photos with of kids/grandkids with Father Christmas!!
Events include:
• 2pm-Tales with Father Christmas with photo opportunities
• 3pm-Seasonal Stories by Jean Andrew
• 4pm-Sing-along Songs and carols with Gnorman the Gnome
• 5 pm. Hanukkah songs by Jim Winston
• Book signing of “KINNICKINNIC AVENUE, The Heart of Bay View” by Lisa Ann Jacobsen
• Bay View gifts available: historic posters, post cards, tote bags, walking tours, books, hats and more!
For information visit: http://www.bayviewhistoricalsociety.org/