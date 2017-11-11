What is Trainfest?

America's LARGEST Operating Model Railroad Show takes place annually only in Milwaukee. Trainfest is a grand exploration of the model railroading hobby featuring 70 detailed running model railroads of all sizes. Trainfest brings together manufacturers, retailers, railroad clubs, and individuals from across North America and beyond to bring model railroading to life. This event appeals to kids from 1 to 99. Each November, visitors spend hours exploring and learning about railroads, attending clinics and demonstrations, viewing the latest train products, and having fun with railroading.

Who attends? More than 17,000 railroad enthusiasts and families who like trains

When? Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where? Wisconsin State Fair Park, 8200 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, WI 53214

Kids’ Zone

 Kids Only Make ‘n Take Clinic

 Kids LEGO® brick build and play areas

 Kids can operate model trains throughout the show

 Family favorite, Milwaukee Light Engineering Society train ride for kids

Who exhibits?

 70 operating model railroads depicting cities, towns, and railroad lines throughout the US

 120 hobby dealers and manufacturers with selected experts demonstrating latest model train technology from controls and sound equipment to landscape and building design

 10 historical groups prepared to share knowledge, images, and references on railroad industry

What makes Trainfest 2017 special?

 The winning all-girls team of the Kato Model Railroading Contest for Japanese High Schoolers will be returning to Trainfest for their second year.

 Trainfest will be celebrating the Soo Line in 2017. The Celebrate-a-Railroad Program will feature a 32-panel, museum quality, historical photo display for the show detailing the history of the Soo Line.

 Trainfest provides kids of all ages a creative outlet and an understanding of the passion and detailed craftsmanship of the model railroading hobby.

 An active learning opportunity—modelers demonstrate how to get started in the hobby, creating scenery, building railroad structures and creating realistic looking model railroads.

 New photo contest

Admission Information:

Adults (13 and Up) Kids (4-12)

1 Day Admission 1 Day Admission

$12 in advance; $15 at the door $2 in advance; $5 at the door

2 Day Admission 2 Day Admission $17 advance; $20 at the door $3 advance; $6 at the door

Special Admission

Military/Veterans with ID, Scout Leaders in Uniform - $5

Scouts in Uniform - FREE (no ticket needed; must be accompanied by an adult)

Children (3 & under) - FREE (no ticket needed; must be accompanied by an adult)