Trans Day of Visibility Ice Cream Social
Milwaukee LGBT Community Center 1110 N. Market St., #2, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Join us on Trans Day of Visibility to celebrate all the fabulous transgender, gender non-conforming, genderqueer, and nonbinary folx in our community!!
Open to all ages - families welcome and encouraged to come! We have accessible bathrooms with one changing table and will have some activities for kiddies.
Featuring drag performers, Honeypie Cafe pies, ice cream, art-making, letter-writing, & more!
Info
Milwaukee LGBT Community Center 1110 N. Market St., #2, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Activist, Kids & Family