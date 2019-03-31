Trans Day of Visibility Ice Cream Social

to Google Calendar - Trans Day of Visibility Ice Cream Social - 2019-03-31 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trans Day of Visibility Ice Cream Social - 2019-03-31 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trans Day of Visibility Ice Cream Social - 2019-03-31 14:00:00 iCalendar - Trans Day of Visibility Ice Cream Social - 2019-03-31 14:00:00

Milwaukee LGBT Community Center 1110 N. Market St., #2, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Join us on Trans Day of Visibility to celebrate all the fabulous transgender, gender non-conforming, genderqueer, and nonbinary folx in our community!!

Open to all ages - families welcome and encouraged to come! We have accessible bathrooms with one changing table and will have some activities for kiddies.

Featuring drag performers, Honeypie Cafe pies, ice cream, art-making, letter-writing, & more!

Info

Milwaukee LGBT Community Center 1110 N. Market St., #2, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Activist, Kids & Family
4142712656
to Google Calendar - Trans Day of Visibility Ice Cream Social - 2019-03-31 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trans Day of Visibility Ice Cream Social - 2019-03-31 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trans Day of Visibility Ice Cream Social - 2019-03-31 14:00:00 iCalendar - Trans Day of Visibility Ice Cream Social - 2019-03-31 14:00:00