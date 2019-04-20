"The Transformative Power of Growing, Cooking and Sharing Food with Alice Waters, Ron Finley and Will Allen" will be held at NŌ Studios at the Pabst Brewery Complex in Milwaukee, 1037 W. McKinley Avenue, from 4 to 6 p.m. on April 20th. The event is presented by Groundwork Milwaukee, in partnership with Civic Leadership Center, Fondy Food Center, NŌ Studios and Slow Food WISE

During the event, chef and food activist Alice Waters, L.A.-based urban gardener Ron Finley, and Milwaukee’s Growing Power founder Will Allen will share the stage in a conversation moderated by Susan Bence, 89.7FM WUWM Milwaukee Public Radio environmental reporter.

RSVP at

https://nostudios.regfox.com/the-transformative-power-of-growing-cooking-and-sharing-food

The event is open to the public. Tickets are $10 per person. Register in advance or pay at the door. The community conversation will be followed by an intimate cocktail reception with Ron, Alice and Will at the NŌ Studios rooftop lounge. Tickets for the reception are $75 and include admission to the community conversation, with a cash bar(note that NO Studios only accept Credit Cards) and complimentary food by local farm-to-table restaurants, including:

Amilinda (Milwaukee)

Birch and Butcher (Milwaukee)

Bavette la Boucherie (Milwaukee)

Wild Roots (Milwaukee)

The Diplomat (Milwaukee)

Le Reve Patisserie & Café (Tosa)

The Tandem (Milwaukee)

Interval (Milwaukee)

The Village Cheese Shop (Tosa)

Braise (Milwaukee)

Sardine (Madison)

Girl Chef (Milwaukee)

Island Orchard Cider (Milwaukee)