J-Pride, the LGBTQ+ inclusion and outreach program of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation is so excited to be hosting Talleen Abu Hanna, Israel’s first transgender beauty queen to share her story with our community.

In conjunction with Trans Day of Remembrance, Talleen will be sharing her story as a part of an Interfaith Prayer Vigil represented by members of the Queer and Allied Faith Leaders of Milwaukee.

Quote from TIME Magazine: “With her long legs, piercing green eyes, high cheekbones, plump pink lips and lustrous black hair, Talleen Abu Hanna has all the looks of a model. Actually, Abu Hanna is a beauty queen… the 21-year-old beat out 11 finalists to win Miss Trans Israel, Israel’s first transgender beauty pageant.”