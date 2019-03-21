Transgender Night
Riverwest Public House 815 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Have a few cocktails and a lot of fun when you relish the support, love and acceptance of the transgender community during this safe and sane night out. The party runs 7-11 p.m. and is open to everyone 21 and older. Donations to Girl Scouts USA are greatly appreciated.
