Transitional Variance - Music Mosaics

Light Recital Hall, UW-Whitewater 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, Wisconsin 53190
Sunday, April 7, 2019
3:00 PM
After 35 years the winds of change have brought the Whitewater Brass Quintet a new musician. The ensemble welcomes its newest member Dafydd Bevil, horn. Joined by Frank Hanson and Jessica Jensen, trumpet; Mike Dugan, trombone; and John Tuinstra, tuba, join them to celebrate their 36th year of music mastery.
Light Recital Hall, UW-Whitewater 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, Wisconsin 53190
