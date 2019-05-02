It’s a Trap(pist!) Bierklasse

Join us for an evening in a galaxy far, far away, to celebrate every Star Wars fan’s favorite day of the year (albeit a bit in advance), all while engaging in an epic journey through the history of the bier world’s very own Jedi Knights: the bier brewing Trappist Monks!

At Lowlands, we like to give credit where credit is due, so we’d be remiss not to mention that this special edition of our Trappist klasse comes to us from a dear friend and regular, Peter Ladvienka! With trivia, giveaways, and all the ABV that a wide selection of Trappist biers can throw at you, (including some extraordinarily hard-to-come-by bottles…) this evening promises to be a real force to be reckoned with.

So, don your Jedi robes, Chewbacca masks, Leia buns, and (if you really must) Jar Jar B – (ahh forget it, he’s not allowed, actually) – and come on down for an evening of revelry that’ll make the Cantina look like an elementary school cafeteria! Trust us, these are the biers you’re looking for...

*A gentle reminder that these biers are almost as strong as the force itself. Frites will be served throughout but please feel free to come early and order off of our dinner menu to ensure this memorable evening is memorable for the right reasons.