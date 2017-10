$12 advance/ $15 door

Coming straight out of Springfield, MO, Ha Ha Tonka specialize in disarming and effortless anthems that owe as much to high and lonesome Ozarks mountain music as chugging college rock.

A week into recording their fifth album Heart-Shaped Mountain, Ha Ha Tonka was forced to start over. A massive hardware crash at the studio deleted everything. Following a wave of shock, the band regrouped and refocused, trying different approaches to song structures that they otherwise wouldn’t have, and made a resilient album of positivity and triumphant effervescence. After all, music has the power to overcome.

Ha Ha Tonka formed in 2004, when four friends from the Ozarks of Missouri started playing music together. They recorded four critically acclaimed albums, played Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits, and appeared on Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations. Through it all, the individuals made friends, found love, some members got married, some had kids. Especially now, there’s a maturity in being able to assess life’s scenery and look toward the future. And there’s something altogether more powerful in making others want to feel the same exact way. After all, Heart-Shaped Mountain has the power to overcome.

http://www.hahatonkamusic.com/

Trapper Schoepp is a young man who’s befriended a strange and diverse cast of characters during his 25 years. That small army of rogues & romantics, drifters & dreamers and soldiers & schemers populate his songs. Their tragedies & comedies, their lives & deaths recalled in his finely-etched musical vignettes.

http://trapperschoepp.com/

photo credit- Jason Conulsen