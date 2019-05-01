Trapper Schoepp

Anodyne Coffee 224 W. Bruce Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

TRAPPER SCHOEPP- WEDNESDAY, MAY 1ST 7:30PM

$12 tickets available HERE or $15 at the door

Come celebrate Trapper's birthday and send him and his band off on the USA leg of their world tour for Primetime Illusion - the Patrick Sansone (Wilco) produced album that features a co-write with Bob Dylan called "On, Wisconsin." Also, pick up a bag of Anodyne's "On, Wisconsin" blend while you're here.

