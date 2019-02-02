Trapper Schoepp w/Nineteen Thirteen
The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
“Primetime Illusion” album release show! Produced in Milwaukee by Patrick Sansone (Wilco, Robyn Hitchcock), PRIMETIME ILLUSION sees Schoepp reaching for his own place in the canon with a truly remarkable collection of character-driven songs and stories, a carefully etched series of sonic snapshots in which people we all know struggle to fulfill their own American dream. Album features “On, Wisconsin,” a half century spanning collaboration between Bob Dylan and Schoepp.
