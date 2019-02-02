Trapper Schoepp w/Nineteen Thirteen

“Primetime Illusion” album release show! Produced in Milwaukee by Patrick Sansone (Wilco, Robyn Hitchcock), PRIMETIME ILLUSION sees Schoepp reaching for his own place in the canon with a truly remarkable collection of character-driven songs and stories, a carefully etched series of sonic snapshots in which people we all know struggle to fulfill their own American dream. Album features “On, Wisconsin,” a half century spanning collaboration between Bob Dylan and Schoepp.