Trauma Sensitive Schools in Wisconsin

Trauma Sensitive Schools (TSS) is a framework and philosophy that is beginning to take root in schools across the world. In a TSS, educators acknowledge the high prevalence adversity in our school communities through an understanding of the Adverse Childhood Experiences Study (CDC, 1998) as well as advances in neuroscience that help us to understand the potential impact of trauma on development, learning and behavior. Under the leadership of the Department of Public Instruction and SaintA, Wisconsin schools are leading the nation in implementation of innovative TSS strategies and practices in the classroom. In this presentation, Sara Daniel, Vice President of Education for SaintA, will help participants to understand the components of a trauma sensitive school and to hear about the work happening in our school communities.