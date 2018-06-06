Traveling Beer Garden: Keg Tapping w/Vern & the Originals (5pm)
Bender Park 4503 E. Ryan Road, City of Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154
Roll Out the Barrel
E. Ryan Road & 5th Ave, Oak Creek - http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Bender1.pdf
Keg Tapping + Live Music by Vern & the Originals + Iron Grate BBQ food truck
Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including preztels, polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!
Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!