Traveling Beer Garden w/music (5pm)
Bender Park 4503 E. Ryan Road, City of Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154
Roll Out the Barrel
Ryan Road & 5th Ave, Oak Creek - http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Bender1.pdf
Live Music 5-8pm, Last Call 9pm, Closes 10pm
June 8 Pay the Devil
June 9 Valerie B and the Boyz
June 15 Derek Sallmann
June 16 Nickel and Rose
June 22 Faux Fiction
June 23 MC Smith & John Minard
Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including preztels, polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!
Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!