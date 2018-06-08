Traveling Beer Garden w/music (5pm)

Roll Out the Barrel

Ryan Road & 5th Ave, Oak Creek - http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Bender1.pdf

Live Music 5-8pm, Last Call 9pm, Closes 10pm

June 8 Pay the Devil

June 9 Valerie B and the Boyz

June 15 Derek Sallmann

June 16 Nickel and Rose

June 22 Faux Fiction

June 23 MC Smith & John Minard

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including preztels, polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!