Traveling Beer Garden w/music (5pm)

Pass me a pint

Currie Park, Hwy 100 & Capitol Drive, Wauwatosa

http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Currie1.pdf

Live Music 5-8pm, Last Call 9pm, Closes 10pm

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!

Live Music Schedule

Aug 24 Bryan O'Donnell

Aug 25 Derek Sallmann

Aug 31 Sara and Kenny

Sep 1 Faux Fiction