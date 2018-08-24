Traveling Beer Garden w/music (5pm)
Currie Park 3535 N. Mayfair Road, City of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53222
Pass me a pint
Currie Park, Hwy 100 & Capitol Drive, Wauwatosa
http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Currie1.pdf
Live Music 5-8pm, Last Call 9pm, Closes 10pm
Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!
Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!
Live Music Schedule
Aug 24 Bryan O'Donnell
Aug 25 Derek Sallmann
Aug 31 Sara and Kenny
Sep 1 Faux Fiction